Looking Back: A trip through Cut Bait at high flow

Here's a look at the infamous Cut Bait Rapid from the rafter's perspective.
Joe Paull The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

A man attempting to take out an automobile loan at a Kinetic Credit Union branch was arrested by federal agents on Monday and charged with making false statements to a federally insured institution and aggravated identity theft. James Theron Brown, also known as “John E. Catlette,” was arrested Monday at the Kinetic office at 4811 Banker’s Boulevard in Columbus, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia. Brown appeared in front of Magistrate Judge Stephen Hyles, but the initial hearing was delayed until Friday morning.

Local

Artistic Ability Art Exhibition: "It's not a disability, it's a different ability."

Susan Gallagher, director of development,marketing, and community relations for New Horizons Behavioral Health, introduces us to Artistic Ability, an exhibition of art by adults with special needs. The show is in the Wright Room Gallery at the Columbus Museum. The project was made possible through a partnership formed by the Bo Bartlett Center, College of the Arts at CSU, the Gallery on Tenth, the Columbus Museum and New Horizons Behavioral Health. You can learn more by attending a brief presentation and reception Thursday, March 2 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at the Columbus Museum.

Local

Is public funding necessary for the arts?

Norman Easterbrook, executive director and chief executive officer of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in downtown Columbus, discusses the importance of funding for the arts in this excerpt from the Sunday Interview.

