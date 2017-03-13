Courier publisher Wane Hailes takes charge of struggling black history museum

Wane Hailes, publisher of the Courier Eco Latino newspaper, has taken charge of the Columbus Black History Museum and Archives, he said Monday.
Hailes said he agreed to serve as the museum’s new executive director at the request of Johnnie Warner, the museum’s founder and former director. Warner resigned in 2015 to work full-time at the Kia plant in West Point. David Gillarm, grand historian for the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Georgia, had been managing the museum in Warner’s absence.
The change in leadership comes just weeks after a dispute erupted between Warner and Gillarm concerning the organization’s finances.
“I’ve know Johnnie Warner for about 12 years,” Hailes said Monday. “As a matter of fact, if we go back, one of the first stories in my very first newspaper was about the black history museum opening.
“We’ve just been friends over the years,” he said. “... And the bottom line is he asked me if I would be interested in taking it over. And I said, I’d be happy to.”
Later in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer, Warner confirmed the information. He said the museum’s board of directors decided last month to appoint Hailes to the position in place of Gillarm. He said a certified letter was sent to Gillarm notifying him of the decision, and the receipt came back with his signature.
The Ledger-Enquirer tried unsuccessfully to reach Gillarm for comment.
Warner said the museum is now legally registered in Hailes’ name, and Hailes will have possession of artifacts and archives pertaining to Columbus black history.
Warner, meanwhile, has started another organization called Hammurabi that will focus on black history from a global perspective.
The funding controversy erupted in February when Warner posted a message on Facebook stating that the museum had closed due to the misuse of funds.
When contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer, he said the museum had received a $7,500 donation from the Black History Observance Committee, led by Congressman Sanford Bishop Jr. However, bills weren’t being paid and the museum was being evicted from its Eight Street location, he said.
Warner accused Gillarm of transferring funds from Wells Fargo Bank to a new account at Columbus Bank and Trust without his knowledge.
Gillarm denied the accusations and said he transferred the funds to CB&T because he believed Warner was the one who misspent funds. Warner says the allegations are false.
On Monday, Hailes said he was still in the process of trying to reach Gillarm to obtain the funds.
Teddy Reese is chairman of the Columbus Black History Observance Committee, which has made at least two donations to the museum. Reese said he and Congressman Bishop want to help preserve the museum, and he plans to contact Hailes for an update on the situation.
When asked about the funding issue he said: “ ... I would personally reserve and withhold any type of judgment until we get a clearer picture of what’s happening; not to finger-point, but at the end of the day for correction. We need to know where the problem lies in order to correct that problem.
“... We want the museum to be a resource for our community; to be a place where people can convene and learn things about folks from right here in Columbus and other artifacts impacting African Americans that they didn’t know about,” he continued. “And we don’t want that to be overshadowed by rumors and drama. Our goal is to make sure, ultimately, that the museum survives.”
Hailes said he’s trying to find a facility that will adequately display the archives and memorabilia “in a professional way.”
“I’m not in any hurry, but I am excited about the possibilities,” he said. “I”ve spoken to some people in the community, and they’re excited as well.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
