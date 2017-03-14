Local

March 14, 2017 7:24 AM

Freezing temperatures headed this way

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

The Chattahoochee Valley will be under a freeze warning Tuesday night from 11 p.m. until Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., the National Weather Service reports.

After daytime highs in the mid to low 50s Tuesday, the temperature is set to drop to around freezing overnight. The high Wednesday should be around 50, then temperatures should plunge into the mid to high 20s overnight.

Skies will be clear through the rest of the week as temperatures climb back to the high 50s and 60s during the day and into the 40s at night.

The warmer weather may bring some rain early Saturday, but Sunday is expected to be clear and sunny with a high in the high 60s.

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Local

