Around Town

▪ In Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day is a national and religious holiday, similar to our Christmas and Easter holidays.
▪ The very first St. Pat parade was not held in Ireland. It was in Boston, Mass. in 1737.
▪ The color green is associated with the day because it is the color of spring, of Ireland and of the shamrock.
▪ Over 100 U.S. cities hold a parade every year. Some of the biggest are in Chicago, Ill. and Savannah, Ga.
▪ There are 33.7 million U.S. residents who are of Irish ancestry.
▪ The difference between Irish whiskey and Scotch whiskey is Scottish whiskey are distilled twice while Irish whiskey is distilled three times. This produces a lighter and smoother spirit. The Scots spell it whisky and the Irish spell it with an ‘e’-whiskey.
▪ Ireland has no snakes and no moles.
▪ An Irish coffee is a cocktail consisting of hot coffee, Irish whiskey and sugar topped with thick cream.
▪ The 3 colors of the Irish Flag and what they represent are orange for Protestants, green for Catholics and white for living together in peace.
▪ Soccer is the most played team sport but the national sport consists of Gaelic football and hurling.
▪ The cross cut into the top of Irish soda bread is meant to scare away the devil.
▪ Pubs in Ireland close for Christmas and Good Friday.
▪ Irish Christians do not have to honor Lenten vows on St. Patrick’s Day.
▪ The Irish surname “Mac” means “Son of....” and “O’” means “Grandson of....”
▪ Fifteen million cards are exchanged on St. Patrick’s Day with ten percent of them sold in New York, N.Y.
▪ One in 161 Americans is named Patrick-that’s almost 2 million people.
▪ The national symbol of Ireland is The Celtic Harp, not the shamrock.
▪ There are 10,000 three-leaf clovers for every 4-leaf clover.
▪ Over 56 percent of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year.
▪ $38 is the average amount St. Paddy partiers will spend.
▪ St. Patrick’s color was actually blue, not green.
▪ If Irish folk tales are to be believed, there are no female leprechauns.
▪ Over 82 percent of St. Patrick’s Day celebrators plan to wear green.
▪ Corned beef and cabbage, a traditional St. Patrick’s Day staple, doesn’t have anything to do with the grain corn. Instead, it’s a nod to the large grains of salt that were historically used to cure meats, which were also known as corns.
▪ Chicago, Ill. dyes the Chicago river green with 45 pounds of vegetable-based dye. In 1961, Savannah, Ga. gave it an attempt. After a line of boats spanning the 600-foot-wide channel emptied 45 gallons of dye each, the current slowly swept it out to sea. They do die the fountains green though.
▪ A crystal bowl of shamrocks is given to the U.S. president by the president of Ireland each St. Patrick’s Day (and is promptly destroyed by the Secret Service.)
▪ Every 72 minutes an alcohol-related car crash claims a life on St. Patrick’s Day.
▪ Thirteen million pints of Guinness will be consumed worldwide. It’s ranked the 4th most popular drinking day. (New Year’s Eve-lst, Christmas-2nd and Independence day-3rd.)
▪ There are 16 U.S. places named Dublin.
▪ There is a 70 percent increase in cabbage shipments during St. Pat’s week. (One pound of cabbage is 109 calories.)
▪ Irish is the second most popular European ancestry. German is first.
▪ Saint Patrick’s real name was Maewyn Succat. After becoming a priest, Maewyn adopted the name “Patrick” which means “well-born” in Latin.
▪ Dublin is the capital of Ireland.
▪ The word Celtic can be pronounced as “Keltic” (preferred) or “Seltic.”
▪ St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated on March 17-the date St. Patrick died in 461 A.D.
▪ The term of Ireland’s president is 7 years.
▪ The shamrock’s three leaves are meant to represent the Trinity. According to legend, Saint Patrick used shamrocks to teach children about the Holy Trinity.
▪ In 1948, President Truman became the first president to attend a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
▪ Erin Go Bragh translates to “Ireland forever.”
