Around Town: Overnight backpacking, Sporting clay

Sporting Clay Tournament
The 3rd Annual Sporting Clay Tournament will be held March 25 with the lst Flight at 10 a.m. and lunch at noon. This is a 4-man team event with an entry fee of $400 per team. There will also be a Longbird competition with a donation of $10 for 5 shots. A prize will be awarded to the high overall winner. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. The event will be held at Argorosa Plantation, 915 Lee Rd. 244, Salem, Ala. For additional information, call 334-298-0691.
Overnight Backpacking
Members of the Pine Mountain Trail Association will lead an overnight backpacking trip 1 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. Camping will be at the Big Oak Springs Campsite. Email pinemttrailassoci._jim@msn.com for more information and to make reservations.
Georgia State Parks’ Clubs
Find endless opportunities to explore Georgia’s great outdoors with Georgia State Parks Clubs. They are:
▪ Dog-walking Club: Tails on Trails
Dogs and their owners walk designated hikes. Participating parks include Don Carter, Fort McAllister, Fort Mountain, FD Roosevelt, High Falls, Red Top Mountain and Sweetwater Creek. Cost is $15 and upon completing all 7 trails, owners will receive a t-shirt with a matching bandana for their pup.
▪ Paddling Club: Park Paddlers
Canoes and kayaks can be rented or visitors may bring their own boats. The club engages all skill levels while exploring the lakes and rivers at the parks. Paddle a total of 24 miles of water trails at Chattahoochee Bend, Crooked River, George L. Smith, Reed Bingham, Stephen Foster and Sweetwater Creek. Cost is $10 and paddlers will receive a t-shirt after finishing the parks.
▪ Mountain Biking Club: Muddy Spokes
First-timers and advanced riders will find an array of trails to dirty up their tires with more than 68 miles of mountain bike trails at Fort Mountain, Fort Yargo, Magnolia Springs, Mistletoe, Panola Mountain, Red Top Mountain, Richard B. Russell, Tallulah Gorge, Unicoi, Victory Bryants and Watson Mill Bridge. Trails range from easy to technical. Membership is $10 and after completing all trails, bikers will receive a “mud-splatter” t-shirt.
▪ Hiking Club: Canyon Climbers
Complete with backcountry trails and cascading waterfalls. Join for $10 and scale to the top of Amicalola Falls, explore the depths of Providence Canyon, brave the swinging bride in Tallulah Gorge and master the staircase in Cloudland Canyon. Hike all four parks and receive a t-shirt.
▪ GeoTour: Geocaching
Grab your GPS and go explore Georgia. There are several geo-adventures in Georgia State Parks and the fun is different each time, from easy to tricky. Inside each hidden box-or cache-are trinkets for players to trade, as well as log books. Caches at historic sites require players to answer questions about Georgia history before they can unlock the box. More than 40 p arks participate with more than a dozen historic sites.
Go to GaStateParks.org to learn more.
Chipley Historical Center
The Chipley Historical Center will hold a Beef Massaman dinner March 28 at Carriage and Horses Restaurant. The dinner will be 7 p.m., with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 and will be available at the Chipley Historical Center. Some tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds benefit the Chipley Historical Society’s new museum. The restaurant is located at 607 Butts Mill Rd., Pine Mountain, Ga. Call
