20 families receive shelter after Columbus apartment fire

The 20 families displaced in Sunday night’s fire at Sherwood Arms Apartments were placed in a home by Tuesday morning, said an assistant manager with the apartment complex.
Nine of the families were able to return to their residence, and the other 11 were placed in another apartment at that same complex.
“We’re just really happy that in less than 48 hours after the fire, we have accounted for each family,” said Cynthia Jordan, the assistant manager and bookkeeper at Sherwood Arms Apartments. “We have a place for all of them to be able to stay tonight.”
The apartment complex is accepting donations at its leasing office at 3909 Baker Plaza Drive, including toasters, coffee pots and clothes. The assistant manager said the damage is so great in 11 of their 20 units that the residents don’t have access to some essential appliances.
“We have one vacant unit that we’re going to put everything in,” Jordan said. “As they relocate, we’ll just let them go in there like it’s a general store and select what they need.”
Columbus Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said officials are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze they were called to around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the families with housing.
“The fire originated in Unit 12, upstairs in the kitchen,” Shores said. “The fire extended in the attic of the building and extensively damaged six units and caused water and smoke damage to the remaining units.”
