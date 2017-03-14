Sewer work to block lanes on Cherokee near Lakebottom

For several weeks, southbound traffic on Cherokee Avenue north of Lakebottom Park will be limited to one lane, according to a Columbus Water Works release.
The water works has a current project underway in the Lakebottom area along Cherokee Avenue that involves identifying and removing tree roots from sanitary sewer lines, which will prevent backups and overflows in the sewer system.
Beginning on Wednesday, contractors will be relining the sanitary sewer lines that required root removal. The new liner will rehabilitate the sewer lines and prevent the tree roots from re-entering the line.
During this time, approximately 550 feet of southbound traffic will be limited to one lane along Cherokee Avenue, just north of Garrard Street. Pending any unforeseen delays, this work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 7.
As part of this project, pumping equipment will remain in place to ensure the reliability of sewer services for customers in the area. For the safety of pedestrians, some areas near this equipment and around the road closure areas are identified as having restricted or limited access.
“We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience while we work to complete this project,” the release says. “Our goal is to restore the park area for full public use as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
