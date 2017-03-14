Local therapy dog Beethoven featured in new National Geographic book

Shanon Zeisloft said it is enough to give her goosebumps.
The lieutenant with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has witnessed mostly unresponsive hospital patients sit up and smile when Beethoven comes near their bed.
“They come back to life for just that moment,” Zeisloft said.
Beethoven is a therapy dog, and what really makes the American Bulldog Shar-Pei mix so special is he is deaf.
Also making Beethoven stand out is he is one of 38 dogs featured in a new book published by National Geographic.
Written by journalist Rebecca Ascher-Walsh, the book is “Loyal: 38 Inspiring Tales of Bravery, Heroism and the Devotion of Dogs.”
The work, released March 7, celebrates dogs who contribute to the lives of humans in truly extraordinary ways.
“It is very exciting,” said Zeisloft of the book.
Beethoven, a little more than 4 years old, got his start working at the Muscogee County Jail but now visits schools, hospitals and the YMCA. He also works with an adult mental health program of New Horizons Behavioral Health.
“Everyone here loves him,” said Katie Greene, volunteer coordinator at Columbus Hospice.
Beethoven has been working as a therapy dog for nearly two years.
He was adopted by Zeisloft from PAWS Humane after commander Dane Collins, then jail warden, came up with the idea that a therapy dog could help inmates who have mental issues.
“We looked at about 20 dogs,” Ziesloft said.
She chose the white one with blue eyes.
“Being deaf, Beethoven is perfect for working in a jail environment because he is not distracted by all the noise,” Zeisloft said.
Beethoven went through about six months of training with On Command K9 Education before being certified.
“It was three times a week for two hours. He did not always like the training. I am sure there are days he wanted to kill me,” Zeisloft admitted.
Certified in August 2015, he began at the jail the next month.
“Inmates, patients, children, it does not matter because Beethoven has a way of putting them all at ease,” said Zeisloft.
She said everyone loves to hug Beethoven and play with him.
“Beethoven is just so good natured,” Zeisloft said.
Beethoven goes to schools where children read to him. It puts the students at ease.
Zeisloft said he sits by the child and it is as he understands what they are reading.
Zeisloft said Beethoven knows it is time to go to work when he puts on his vest. On it are badges he wears from the different places he visits.
Zeisloft feels “privileged” to witness what Beethoven does.
The sad thing about Beethoven’s story, according to Zeisloft, is “He does not understand the impact he has made on people.”
