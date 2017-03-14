Teams prep for 34th annual Best Ranger Competition at Fort Benning

The 34th Annual David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition is set for April 7-9 at Fort Benning to determine the best two-man Ranger team in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Fifty teams will tackle the grueling competition that covers some 60 miles of running, shooting, road marching and maneuvering through obstacles on the post. With Rangers getting very little time for food and sleep, the physically and mentally challenging competition has been compared to the Ironman and Eco-Challenge.
Capt. Robert Killian and Staff Sgt. Erich Friedlein, the winning team in the 2016 competition, return for a possible repeat, a feat that hasn’t occurred since the contest started in 1982, said retired Sgt. Maj. John Burns, coach of four teams for the National Guard.
“No team has ever won back-to-back competitions,” said Burns said. “Nobody has ever won. No pure team has ever won back to back. A few guys have won back-to-back with different partners. They want to try to beat that record. They were both there last year and both are going at it again.”
Friedlein was at the Warrior Training Center for prep this week but Killian was in Korea where he is completing two weeks of scheduled training in the National Guard. After three of the National Guard teams finished first and in the top 20 teams, the coach said he is pleased with teams this year.
Experience helps. This is the fifth attempt for Killian, who came in second in 2014 and 2015. “It is a competition that requires a little bit of experience just to be able to understand what you are in for and how to pace yourself,” Burns said.
At the training center, Burns said the teams stick to routine to build metabolism and endurance. “I’m feeding them a lot of food and working them until they collapse everyday,” Burns said. “We’ve got a pretty good training program. They are pretty much training all day.”
Burns said teams may get an idea about the official events this week. “We are looking forward to seeing that,” he said.
Hosted by the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, the first day of the contest starts with a buddy run before dawn at Camp Rogers. Teams then tackle obstacles, the firing ranges and other exercises. Some teams will be lost to injuries early in the contest, and 50 percent may be reduced after a grueling road march overnight.
The second day is filled with Day Stakes exercises, which family and friends may watch. The competition ends on the third day after a buddy run.
Winners of the competition are announced during a Monday awards program at McGinnis-Wickam Hall in Marshall Auditorium.
The event is named in honor of retired Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr., a veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. Dick Leandri, a personal friend of Grange, found a way to honor the past director of the Ranger Department and former commanding general of Fort Benning with a an event.
