Another freezing night tonight will give way to warming trend

If you thought it was cold Wednesday morning, just wait for Wednesday night.
After an overnight low of 30 last night, the high Wednesday may hit 50, but not much higher, then temperatures will plunge again overnight into the high 20s, the National Weather Service predicts.
Things will start to warm up on Thursday as the high is expected to be around 57 and the low just 36. On Friday, the high will climb to almost 70 degrees with an overnight low of about 50.
Some clouds will start to move in Saturday and could bring some morning rain. Otherwise, the weekend looks to be sunny with highs in the mid to high 60s.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments