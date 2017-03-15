SafeHouse opens warming shelter for those in need

SafeHouse, a ministry for the homeless and impoverished, has opened as a warming station for those who need shelter from the cold.
SafeHouse is located at 2101 Hamilton Road in the Rose Hill Methodist Church. The shelter opened at 7 Wednesday morning and will remain open until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The shelter’s motto is, “No questions asked, no one turned away.”
Valley Rescue Mission, 2903 Second Avenue, is reportedly also adding extra beds to its shelter to accommodate those in need of refuge from the cold.
After a low near 30 Tuesday night, temperatures will plunge again overnight into the high 20s Wednesday night, the National Weather Service predicts.
Things will start to warm up on Thursday as the high is expected to be around 57 and the low just 36. On Friday, the high will climb to almost 70 degrees with an overnight low of about 50.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
