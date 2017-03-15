LaJoye accuses Tompkins of reneging on sheriff’s office job promise

Failed candidate for Muscogee County sheriff Mark LaJoye harshly criticized Sheriff Donna Tompkins in a recent Facebook exchange, claiming she went back on a back-room promise of a job in exchange for his endorsement in last year’s runoff election.
LaJoye was the Republican nominee for sheriff in 2016 and Tompkins was the Democratic Party choice against incumbent Sheriff John Darr. Tompkins finished first in the general election but had to face Darr in a runoff, while LaJoye was left behind in third place.
LaJoye endorsed Tompkins in the runoff and she defeated Darr by 6,434 votes to 6,017 votes, or 51.7 percent to 48.3 percent. The margin was 417 votes, and LaJoye claimed in the recent Facebook exchange to have delivered 462 votes to Tompkins, apparently in exchange for a job in the sheriff’s office.
LaJoye’s comments were in response to a post that Tompkins put on her Facebook page last week. She was noting that she had been given a servant leadership award by members of the state House of Representatives.
LaJoye remarked in the comments following the post, setting off an exchange with Tompkins and some of her supporters. Spelling and grammatical errors are as they appear online.
LaJoye commented: “That’s an interesting award for a Sheriff you couldn't even keep her campaign promise to me!”
Tompkins responded, “That's an interesting comment from a former candidate that failed to APPLY for a job.”
That was all Tompkins had to say to LaJoye, but several apparent Tompkins supporters came back at LaJoye for airing his grievances in public.
LaJoye responded to one: “We had a deal and you (Tompkins) backed out of the original plan. As Sheriff you coud have went to the City Counci and got me put into any postion you wanted too, but did not but you get approval for Joel McCray, Regina Millrons and Ezell you could have done the same for me! you can not be trusted and your employees no it now. Voters have short memories but I must remind you that you would have never won that race without me and the stats prove it. 2020 is just around the corner and expect I will run against you!”
Another commenter accused LaJoye of unprofessional behavior.
LaJoye responded: “I have no beef with you … but I tried to do this as professionally as possibe from behind the scenes but Sheriff Tompkins went back on her orignal plan, but she went above and beyond to get some her old Ralph Johson buddies re-hired and forgot on who got her elected to begin with.
Another commenter suggested LaJoye’s behavior might be one reason he lost in the 2016 election for sheriff. LaJoye responded:
“My election results had nothing to do with how I run my campaign but the facts are that I was honorable I kept my promise to deliver 432 votes to help Tompkins win the race but she did keep her promise to me and thats much more shamful than my real and factaul observations no matter how much you don't like it! I was obvious that Donna would rehire old haunts from Sheriff Ralph Johsnon days and Democratic Voters will be remined of this in 2020.”
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
