Veterans, active military can get free athletic shoes

Veterans and service members can get free athletic shoes and apparel March 17-18 at the Columbus Baptist Mission, 3679 Steam Mill Road, thanks to United Military Care, according to a release.
United Military Care and Mizuno USA will provide free athletic shoes and apparel to those presenting military or veteran identification.
All they ask in return is a used pair of shoes that they no longer need. The used shoes will be shipped to under-developed countries.
The give-away is Friday, March 17 from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
