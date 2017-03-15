Think you have the best ‘promposal’? Submit it to the Ledger-Enquirer’s contest

It’s that time of year again -- prom season! And that means prom proposals AKA “promposals.”
Some spell out “Prom?” in pepperonis on a pizza. Some make a lavish poster with a witty take on “Will you go to prom with me?” Others opt for a choreographed dance number. No matter how big or small your promposal, we want to see it!
The Ledger-Enquirer is hosting a promposal contest this year for a chance to win a photoshoot before your prom with one of our staff photographers. Entering is simple: all you need to do is fill our the form below with a photo or video of your promposal. Applicants must be in ninth grade or above and be a resident of one of the following counties: Muscogee, Harris, Lee, Russell, or Troup. The promposal must have taken place this school year (2016-2017).
Submissions for the contest are open from March 15 through March 22. On March 23, we’ll upload all of the submissions into a Facebook gallery; the photo or video with the most likes by March 29 at noon will win the prize.
Have any questions about the contest or filling out your submission? Feel free to contact Lauren Gorla by email (lgorla@ledger-enquirer.com) or by phone (706-571-8647).
Lauren Gorla: 706-571-8647, @gorla94
Comments