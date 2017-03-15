AKAs ready to buy land in Liberty District, but council wants second appraisal

A local sorority’s desire to purchase land in the Liberty District for an event center prompted a vigorous debate at Columbus Council on Tuesday concerning the appraisal of the property and overall plan for the area.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley opened the discussion asking councilors to declare 11 parcels as surplus property and to authorize the sale of the 1.78 acres. The vacant properties are located at 811, 813, 815, 817, 819, 821, 825, 827, 831, 835 7th Ave. and 618 9th St.
Hugley said members of Sisters Inc., the charitable arm of the Gamma Tau Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., had expressed interest in purchasing the property. He said his wife, state Rep. Carolyn Hugley, is a member of the organization, but there is no conflict of interest.
The land would be sold at fair market value, Hugley explained, and other interested parties would be allowed to bid on the property. He said the parcels had been appraised at $58,200.
The city acquired the properties in the late 1990s from the Housing Authority of Columbus, which had bought the land in the early ’90s as part of the Fifth and Sixth Avenue Redevelopment Project.
On Tuesday, three AKA representatives sat silently at the meeting. They were Rochelle Jones, president of the local AKA sorority; Phyllis Jones, graduate adviser for the Columbus State University’s AKA chapter; and Kia Chambers, chairwoman of the sorority’s property committee.
“It’s going to be an awesome event center that we’re planning, and it’s part of our foundation, as well as our sorority,” Jones said in an interview with the Ledger-Enquirer. “And it’s going to enhance the Liberty District. We’re going to bring technology. We’re going to bring all kinds of innovative ideas to the community. And we will be working with the Liberty Theatre, I’m sure, to enhance what they’re going to be doing as well.
“But our main focus is to give Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority a new home,” she said. “We’ve outgrown our present home in the (Historic District), and we’re now looking forward to bringing some added activities and incentives to the Liberty District.”
But some councilors had questions about how the property was being disposed.
Councilor Judy Thomas said she had received questions from some people in the community, and she asked Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson to explain the procedure for declaring surplus property and determining fair market value.
Johnson said applicants usually contact her department when people are interested in buying land from the city. If Council agrees to declare the property as surplus, then the city has to advertise it in the newspaper for two consecutive weeks.
“Usually, we’ll go with the highest bid, but we also may look at what type of development they put out there and how long it’s going to take them to develop it, and so on,” she said.
Johnson said the city has two appraisal company’s on contract, but it usually only gets one appraisal because they each costs about $750. If city officials suspect that the property is over- or under-valued, a second opinion might be warranted, she said.
Councilor Glenn Davis asked Hugley how the sorority’s proposal would fit into the city’s plans to reopen community discussion about a Liberty District Master Plan that was developed in 200. That plan was at the center of a controversy that erupted three years ago when the Columbus Housing Authority wanted to build 100 apartments around the historic Liberty Theatre, located at 813 8th Ave.
A group of concerned citizens, led by Tax Commissioner Lula Huff, opposed the plan because they believed 100 apartments was too dense and the focus should be on developing the area into a commercial, entertainment and recreational center.
The Housing Authority eventually abandoned the plans to build apartments in the area, and replaced it with a plan that is currently being completed at the former Booker T. Washington complex on Veterans Parkway and Victory Drive.
In response to Davis’ question, Hugley said he’s moving forward with plans to take another look at the 2003 master plan and decide whether a new plan should be developed.
“But, certainly, I would not let that interfere with someone who has an interest in the Liberty District, which has been sitting there for over 20 years with no activity,” he said. “... Of course, we had an opportunity for activity that didn’t develop and that was with the Housing Authority. They wanted to spend $33 million down there. And they were going to put in an amphitheater, parks, and sidewalks, and it just didn’t happen. And I think we know why it didn’t happen.
“And so we moved on to something else, City Village,” he said. “And here is an organization that has expressed an interest, and it fits in with (a 2000 plan for Fifth and Sixth Street redevelopment), and we’re ready to start some activity in the Liberty District. This is an opportunity.”
Allen asked why there wasn’t a second appraisal on the property. He said it’s public property and the city should make sure the process is fair.
Hugley said the city usually gets one appraisal and it appears that every time the city gets ready to do something with the Liberty District there’s rumbling and a “whole lot of interest coming from somewhere.”
“I want to see something happen in the Liberty District in our lifetime, and at this rate, we’re not going to get there,” he said. “Of all the properties that you declared surplus in my 12 years, we’ve never had this kind of discussion and we’ve never been asked for three appraisals. But if you want three appraisals, we’ll get it. But it is time for us to move the Liberty District forward.
“We’ve spent $37 million on flood abatement,” he said. “We had $5 million that we used to acquire and dispose of property. ... It’s a Tax Allocation District. We’ve done everything that we know how to do to prep the Liberty District for redevelopment. And every time we come forward with something that would move it forward, out of nowhere there’s movement, there’s something going on. I don’t know what it is. But if you want three appraisals, we’ll get it for you.”
Huff said the rumblings are coming from people concerned that meetings haven’t been held to discuss plans for the Liberty District with stakeholders. He said he received about 10 phone calls from constituents wanting to know if the AKA project was part of the 2003 Master Plan, how it would affect events at the Liberty Theatre and more about how the city disposes of surplus property.
Pugh thanked the AKAs for being the first organization to step forward with a project for the Liberty District.
“We’ve been trying a long time.” she said. “... I hope whatever we do today that they could move forward with it because it’s time for somebody to do something.”
Woodson, the representative for that district, expressed frustration about the lack of progress in area. She said she contacted some of the stakeholders in the district after the City Village project moved forward. She told them to that they need a “champion,” similar to what happened with the City Village and Uptown redevelopment projects.
“... I’m the representative for that district, and I can tell you I’m frustrated. I knew City Village was down here. I knew all these other TADs were down here, and they’ll get what they want,” she said. And if the stakeholders of the Liberty Theatre don’t get on the J.O.B., there’s not going to be anymore money left.
“There are lot of influential people here, financially established,” she said. “... They make a difference all over this city. They talk about what doesn’t happen in the Liberty Theatre. And I might get yelled at. I might get phone calls. I might get cussed out. But it’s time. It’s time to take action, and if you have a group that’s willing to take action, you’ve got my support 100 percent I want to see it move.”
Allen made a motion for a second appraisal. Councilors voted 5 to 3 vote in favor of the motion, but it was inconclusive because Davis had stepped out to the meeting. A majority of six is required for a measure to pass.
When he returned later in the meeting, councilors voted again in favor of a second appraisal, and it passed 6 to three. Councilors Woodson, Turner-Pugh and James Baker all voted against the measure on both votes.
While Davis was out of the meeting, council also approved the city’s request to declare the parcels as surplus property and authorize the sale of the 1.78 acres.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Procedure for Declaring Surplus Property and Determining Fair Market Value
- Applicants contact Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson when interested in buying land from the city.
- Johnson sends an email to other departments to see if anyone has problems with selling the property.
- If there are no concerns, interested buyers fill out an application stating what they plan to do with the property, how long the project will take, and if they have the finances to develop it.
- When the application is returned, the information is shared with other departments.
- If the city decides to declare the property surplus, it is appraised for market value.
- If Columbus Council agrees to the surplus, then the city has to advertise it in the newspaper for two consecutive weeks.
Source: Community Reinvestment Director Laura Johnson
