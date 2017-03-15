Shipp twin dies 8 months after turning 100 with now-deceased sister

Mary Shipp Harrow, a Columbus resident who turned 100 with her twin sister eight months ago, died last week at her home.
Harrow and her sister, Martha Shipp Averett, were both featured in a Ledger-Enquirer article on July 2, 2016, the day of their 100th birthday. About 300 relatives and friends had gathered at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center to celebrate the momentous occasion.
At the time, Harrow said she was glad she and her sister reached the milestone together.
“We were just one, not two,” she said of their relationship over the years. “There is no difference.”
Averett, who lived in Cusseta, Ga., died August 13, 2016. Harrow survived her sister by seven months, passing from this life on Friday.
The twins were born July 2, 1916, to the late Martha Walker Shipp and the late Quilbert Shipp, two public school teachers in Chattahoochee County. They were the oldest of eight children — seven girls and one boy.
The women survived World War I, World War II and the Great Depression, as well as more recent historic events such as the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession. One of the highlights of their lives was the election of President Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president. They voted for him at ages 92 and 96, they said.
“God gave us the strength and the power to go on in his name,” Averett said last year in the Ledger-Interview.
Harrow said the family started out on a farm in Cusseta where they had to work hard to survive.
“We raised hogs, chicken, ducks and everything else,” she said. “We grew corn, cotton, peanuts and all that stuff.”
She said they grew up in a Christian home where they learned to love God and cherish family. Both twins completed secondary school, which only went up to ninth grade at the time they matriculated, their children said
In 1947, Harrow moved to Columbus with her parents and her late husband, Isaac Daniel Harrow Sr. She worked domestic jobs for prominent families in the community, while her husband worked at the Lummus Cotton Gin.
The couple had five daughters and two sons, both now deceased. Harrow had 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren before her death.
She was a devout member of Galilee Baptist Church, where she served as “a mother of the church” in the Missionary and Pastor’s Aid ministries. She also was a member of the Mutual Benefit Lodge and was an Eastern Star.
The family will hold a homegoing celebration for Harrow on Thursday, 11 a.m., at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, with the interment in Green Acres Cemetery.
The visitation will be held 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Galilee Baptist Church. Condolences can be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments