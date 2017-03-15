Auburn University confirms a case of the mumps

Auburn University has confirmed this week that a student was diagnosed with a case of the mumps.
According to a news release, the student is currently at home out of state.
The university is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health and gathering information as to when the student was contagious, what classes the student takes and any recent contacts,
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus that can cause puffy cheeks, swollen jaws, fever, headache, muscle pain, tiredness and loss of appetite.
The university suggests anyone who has had a dose of the MMR vaccine to get another. Any unvaccinated person should get vaccinated.
