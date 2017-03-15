Billy Gunn, Aldo Rose lead ‘Stars of Wrestling’ Saturday at Wild Adventures

Billy Gunn and Aldo Rose will meet in the main pro wrestling match at the “Stars of Wrestling” show Saturday.
The event is at the Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.
The matches begin at 5 p.m. in the All-Star Amphitheater.
Beginning at 3 p.m. the wrestlers will meet with fans for photos and autographs.
Among the others appearing are Jon Davis, Rickey Reyes, Colby Corino, Less Fortunate, “Nature Boy” Paul Lee and “Mr. Saturday Night” Jarrod Michaels.
There are no reserved seats and seating begins at 4 p.m.
For more information visit www.wildadventures.com.
