2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain Pause

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement

3:16 Sunday Interview: New sheriff discusses budget

2:07 Johnnie Warner talks about Columbus Black History Museum funding dispute

1:52 Columbus High student says the city sharing two football stadiums is a 'crazy phenomenon'

1:04 Northside High School teacher named as finalist for teacher of the year award.

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting