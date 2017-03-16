All-time low of 25 degrees breaks 29-year record

Thursday morning’s low temperature of 25 broke the previous record low of 27, set in 1988 and before in 1947, according to WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
The Columbus area will continue to be under a freeze warning until late morning or almost noon, Jeswald said.
Thursday’s high should reach into the mid to high 50s, according to the National Weather Service, but that won’t be until the late afternoon. The overnight low will remain above freezing, in the mid 30s.
Friday and Saturday will be warmer, with highs in the high 60s and overnight lows in the mid to high 40s.
Sunday should see a high near 70 and a low around 40.
There is only a slight chance of any rain over the weekend.
