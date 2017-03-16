Local

March 16, 2017 3:18 PM

Broadway is going green for St. Patrick’s Day

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Looking to spend some time downtown during St. Patrick’s Day? In addition to beer and food specials at various downtown pubs and eateries, patrons can hear the music of the emerald isle as well. And greenery.

“We are going to cover the area green that Friday,” said Becca Zajac, vice president of marketing for Uptown Columbus. “We are going to have green fountains, green beer, several Irish bands.”

Uptown and Scruffy Murphy's Irish Pub & Eatery are shutting down Broadway for St. Patrick's Day on Friday. It’s hosted by PMB Broadcasting, with giveaways all day.

The streets will close at 5 p.m., but the music will crank up at 4:30.

St. Patrick's Day on Broadway activities will be:

4:30 p.m. Wolf & Clover plays Uptown Inc.'s St. Patrick's Day Festival on Broadway Stage

5:30 p.m. St. Baldrick's Foundation Head Shaving for Childhood Cancer Research on Broadway Stage

6:30 p.m. St. Paddy's 5K Run by Big Dog Running Company

6:30 p.m. Seven Nations Army on Broadway Stage

7:15 PM: Break / 5k Results / Head Shaving

7:45 PM: Seven Nations Army Starts - Set 2

St. Patrick's Day cocktails: How to make an Irish Car Bomb

Becca Brinsky, a bartender at Groggs Traditional Irish Pub in Clovis, demonstrates how to make an Irish Car Bomb drink. Robert Rodriguez / The Fresno Bee

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Finding Miss Ruby

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos