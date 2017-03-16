Broadway is going green for St. Patrick’s Day

Looking to spend some time downtown during St. Patrick’s Day? In addition to beer and food specials at various downtown pubs and eateries, patrons can hear the music of the emerald isle as well. And greenery.
“We are going to cover the area green that Friday,” said Becca Zajac, vice president of marketing for Uptown Columbus. “We are going to have green fountains, green beer, several Irish bands.”
Uptown and Scruffy Murphy's Irish Pub & Eatery are shutting down Broadway for St. Patrick's Day on Friday. It’s hosted by PMB Broadcasting, with giveaways all day.
The streets will close at 5 p.m., but the music will crank up at 4:30.
St. Patrick's Day on Broadway activities will be:
4:30 p.m. Wolf & Clover plays Uptown Inc.'s St. Patrick's Day Festival on Broadway Stage
5:30 p.m. St. Baldrick's Foundation Head Shaving for Childhood Cancer Research on Broadway Stage
6:30 p.m. St. Paddy's 5K Run by Big Dog Running Company
6:30 p.m. Seven Nations Army on Broadway Stage
7:15 PM: Break / 5k Results / Head Shaving
7:45 PM: Seven Nations Army Starts - Set 2
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments