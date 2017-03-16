No beach for you? There’s still plenty to do

Not going anywhere for Spring Break 2017? Fret not. There’s still plenty to do around Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley.
Here are 20 things you can do in and around Columbus March 18-26:
Check out the worlld’s longest urban whitewater course. Sign up at Whitewater Express on Bay Avenue, and while you’re at it, you can sign up for …
The Blue Heron zip lines, at the same time, same place.
Oxbow Meadows holds canopy walks on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oxbow is at 3535 South Lumpkin Road.
Play a round of golf at Bull Creek, Oxbow Creek, Godwin Creek, Maple Ridge, Lakewood in Phenix City or the Robert Trent Jones courses in Opelika.
Too hip for that? Try disc golf at Flat Rock Park, Dinglewood Park and Riverside Park in Phenix City.
Play tennis at Cooper Creek or Lakebottom Park.
Enjoy the riverfront. Take the little ones to the playground and splash pad (if it’s warm enough) at Harmony Park. Then walk down to the observation island and watch the rafters go through the rapids.
The Columbus Cottonmouths have one home game during Spring Break, against the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Snake Pit (Civic Center).
The Columbus Museum on Wynnton Road will have an exhibit on World War I and the Chattahoochee Valley. And it’s free.
You can also go to the National Infantry Museum and visit the World War II Village and see all the other attractions. It’s on South Lumpkin Road across from Oxbow Meadows.
Check out the National Civil War Naval Museum, in case you haven’t had enough military stuff. It’s at 1002 Victory Drive.
Walk through the lovely Columbus Botanical Garden is free to the public with a suggested donation of $2 per person. The Garden is open from dawn until dusk seven days a week. Office hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It’s at 3603 Weems Road.
Want to swim? Try the Columbus Aquatic Center, on Macon Road is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Cool off at the Columbus Ice Rink, next to the Civic Center. For spring break, the rink will hold public skating from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from noon to 4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday, and 4-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Walk, run or ride on the Riverwalk, Fall Line Trace, other trails.
Looking for something a little different? Check our the Museum of Wonder, Folk Artist Butch Anthony’s place in Seale, Ala. It’s at 41 Poorhouse Road.
Go mountain bike trail riding at Flat Rock Park on Warm Springs Road.
If you’re looking for culture, the Springer Opera House presents “Grease” March 16-19, with shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and the Singing Sergeants perform at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, March 26 at 4 p.m.
You can catch “Drumline Live” at the RiverCenter on March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
If that’s not enough, there are plenty of interesting day trips you can take.
