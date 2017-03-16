There are plenty of good day trips to take for spring break

Looking for some quick day trips to take during Spring Break?
Why not go to:
The Pine Mountain area offers many attractions. Callaway Gardens features much more than just the celebrated gardens. There is championship caliber golf, tennis, kayaking and canoeing and bicycle paths, with bicycle rentals available.
The Pine Mountain Trail offers 23 miles of trails and side loops for day hikers.
Nearby is the Little White House, where President Franklin Delano Roosevelt sought respite from the presidency and relief from his polio. The house and nearby museum are packed with information about the nation’s only four-term president.
Also in the area, at 1300 Oak Grove Road, is Wild Animal Safari, where you can see hundreds of exotic wild animals.
Over in middle Georgia, Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival is March 24-April 2. The week in Macon offers more than just pretty blooming cherry trees. There are music and comedy shows throughout the week and the Cherry Blossom Road Race, which has 10K, 5K and Fun Run/Walk races. A Kids Carnival consisting of slides, an obstacle course, trampolines, moon walk, face painting, and sno-cones will be on site during the races.
On the more somber and historical side, visit the Andersonville National Historic Site, the notorious Confederate prison where thousands of Union soldiers suffered and died. It’s at 760 POW Road in Andersonville, Ga., about 50 miles southwest of Columbus.
Or go see spectacular Providence Canyon, on Canyon Road in Stewart County. After a hike, you can try a side trip to tour the Omaha Brewing Co.’s brewery and taproom nearby.
If you’re up for a trip to Atlanta, check out:
The Georgia Aquarium, at 225 Baker Street downtown.
Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave.
High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street, will have an exhibition called “Dross Country: The Power of Place in American Art.”
World of Coca-Cola is at 121 Baker Street and features the interesting history of the mega-corporation that has its roots in Columbus. At the World of Coca-Cola, visitors can buy a City Pass, which grants admission to the Coke museum and four other attractions: the Georgia Aquarium, CNN Studio tour, Zoo Atlanta or the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Fernbank Museum of Natural History or the College Football Hall of Fame. Adult City Passes are $75 ($125 value) and children 3-12 are $59 ($100 value).
Underground Atlanta is a shopping and entertainment district in the Five Points neighborhood of downtown.
The State Capitol building is in the same area as the Coke museum and Underground Atlanta and features many historical exhibits (including a two-headed calf) and a chance to see the General Assembly in action, should they be in session.
Atlanta Botanical Garden in Piedmont Park in Midtown.
You can stop for lunch at the historic Varsity near the Georgia Tech campus.
Or try lunch at the venerable Mary Mac’s Tea Room, 224 Ponce de Leon Ave. Try the fried chicken with cracklin’ bread and pot likker.
There’s also plenty to do around town.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
