Auburn trustees to vote on new school president

2:44 Soldier's Medal awarded to infantry chaplain Pause

2:17 Lori Kiker talks about Walk MS on April 1

1:58 Shipp twins celebrate 100th birthday in Columbus

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

2:32 Mark LaJoye and Robert Keith Smith make sheriff endorsement

0:57 Here is partial surveillance video showing student being carried from school

1:28 Gloria Strode defends her husband at Columbus Council

1:08 St. Patrick's Day cocktails: How to make an Irish Car Bomb

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first