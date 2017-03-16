Auburn trustees to vote on new school president

Auburn University announced on Thursday that the school’s board of trustees will vote on the naming of Auburn’s 19th president on Monday.
The meeting is at 10:30 a.m. CST in the student center ballroom.
A news release says a 14-member search committee, headed by Auburn Trustee Raymjond J. Harbert, began a national search in September after President Jay Gogue announced his intention to retire this summer.
Gogue has been the Auburn president for 10 years.
Gogue, a native of Waycross, Ga., earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in horticulture at Auburn before earning a doctorate from Michigan State University.
Prior to coming to Auburn, Gogue was president of the University of Houston and chancellor of the University of Houston System.
