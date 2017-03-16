Interim named after Albany State football coach resigns

Dan Land resigned as football coach at Albany State University earlier this week and assistant coach Anthony Kelly has been named interim head coach.
Land was 11-8 in two seasons. According to information on the school’s website, Land will remain on the faculty.
Kelly has been an assistant coach with the program for 27 years.
Director of Athletics Sherie Gordon said in a news release that a national search will be conducted.
Gordon said spring practice will begin March 27 and conclude April 22.
