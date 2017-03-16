Judge Glenda Hatchett to be keynote speaker at CSU diversity forum

Judge Glenda Hatchett, who had her own nationally syndicated reality television show for eight years, will be the keynote speaker at the Columbus State University annual legacy/diversity forum.
The event is March 30.
The diversity conference will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cunningham Center on the main campus and the legacy celebration will be 6-9 p.m. in the Lumpkin Center on the main campus.
Hatchett, a graduate of Emory School of Law, is recipient of numerous awards including the Roscoe Pound Award for outstanding work in criminal justice and the NAACP’s Thurgood Marshall Award.
She will speak at 1 p.m.
According to the school’s website, the CSU Diversity Conference began in 2012. Its goal was to create a platform to engage the Columbus community and CSU in serious and sometimes difficult dialogue concerning issues of diversity, poverty and inequality.
The conference has merged with CSU’s Legacy Celebration. The banquet highlights diversity as a campus priority and the necessity for maintaining institutional excellence.
For information on the diversity conference call 706-507-8685. For information on the legacy celebration call 706-507-8594.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments