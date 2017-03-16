Trade Authority hires retired executive director as interim consultant

Larry Campbell, the retired executive director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, was chosen Thursday to serve as an interim consultant to run the center while board members search for a new executive director.
The five-member Convention and Trade Authority voted unanimously in favor of hiring Campbell after going into executive session. Those who voted were Chairman Robert Nobles and members Helena Coates, Lauren Chambers, Katonga Wright and Sean Knox.
Campbell will temporarily occupy the position vacated by David Bevans, the Trade Center’s most recent executive director. Bevans tendered his resignation on March 3 after six years at the Trade Center. He said his resignation was completely voluntary and that he wanted to move closer to relatives in North Carolina. At the March 3 meeting, the board accepted Bevan’s resignation after a lengthy executive session.
Assistant Director Hayley Henderson has been handling Bevans’ duties in the short term.
Nobles said Campbell will be given a list of priorities that need to be addressed at the Trade Center. He said the authority would do a national search for a permanent director and the process could take six months, or longer.
Bevans’ salary was $110,234, according to city records. When asked how much Campbell would be paid, Nobles said the salary is still being negotiated.
Campbell worked at the Trade Center for over 20 years and during many of its expansions, Nobles said.
“Larry brings leadership, he brings pertinent work experience, an intimate knowledge of the facility, employee relationships, city relationships, contracts, and a very good understanding of the types of customers and clients that we serve here at the Columbus Iron Works and Trade Center,” he said.
On March 3, Coates suggested that the authority offer the interim position to former Uptown Columbus President Richard Bishop, but discussion made it clear that a motion would fail. Coates and Knox favored offering the job to Bishop. Nobles, Chambers and Wright favored going with Henderson, at least for the short-term, and coming back to the issue of an outside director at the next meeting. On Thursday, Wright made the motion to hire Campbell before the unanimous vote.
“Miss Hayley Henderson, she is currently assistant director,” Nobles said after the meeting. “We previously asked her to double-up on her responsibilities, and now with Larry coming in as the interim consultant, she will go back to her regular duties as assistant director.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
