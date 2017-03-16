NeighborWorks Columbus will do a little building for itself.

3:11 Retired Col. Ralph Puckett talks about new book Pause

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:58 Shipp twins celebrate 100th birthday in Columbus

1:29 Twenty things to do in Columbus during Spring Break 2017

1:48 Man sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill after shooting

1:55 Best Ranger 2016 final

2:11 A few minutes with the 2016 Best Ranger competition winners

3:16 AKA sorority representatives share plans for Liberty District property

3:38 Looking Back: Carlton Gary and the Stocking Stranglings