NeighborWorks Columbus will do a little building for itself.

On the same day NeighborWorks Columbus board members and supporters celebrated The Cottage Program, officials announced Thursday the organization is building a new office on Veterans Parkway later this year.
David Fox, executive vice president for real estate production, said officials hope to start construction in May on the 6,100-square-foot building across from the Mildred Terry Library and complete it before Christmas. At a cost of about $600,000 to $700,000, Fox said the building will help accommodate the staff of 13 employees and residents who need counseling on home ownership.
For more than 15 years, the non-profit organization has worked to provide access to affordable housing for all residents of low to moderate income in the Chattahoochee Valley. In addition to the Columbus Cottage Program, it provides housing reproduction and rehabilitation, education and financial counseling, down-payment assistance and mortgage lending.
“We are very excited about the future of helping low to moderate income folks,” Fox said.
The downtown building is about 9,000 square feet, but Fox said most of it is unused.
Supporters of NeighborWorks Columbus were celebrating the organization which was featured in the NeighborWorks America book titled “Practical Solutions: From America’s Community Development Network.”
NeighborWorks Columbus was highlighted for its work to provide a cottage for 83-year-old Mary Alice Cooper Jenkins whose home was crumbling before the local organization stepped in to help in 2013. She now lives in a two-bedroom, energy-efficient home at 1518 43rd St.
Since 2008, the local organization has built seven cottages for low-income residents. Fox said the cottages are about 700-square-feet with two bedrooms, a kitchen, living area, laundry and a front porch.
“It’s very important for socializing,” Fox said of the front stoop. “That is what they like.”
The organization also announced plans to reach more people in need with its customer-first approach, said Melanie A. Faison, executive vice president of the HomeOwnership Center.
“All of this came together because we are featured in a book by NeighborWorks Ameica for our cottage program,” she said. “We thought this would be a good opportunity to view some of the changes taking place at the organization.”
Under the promise, all customers will receive service that is tailored to meet their needs in the most efficient manner and for them to reach their goal of home ownership, Faison said.
“The quality of an organization is to promote good stewardship,” she said. “We pray that we can meet the needs in a high-quality fashion every time.”
NeighborWorks Columbus has helped more than 10 elderly people find more sustainable, affordable homes in the Columbus area. Anyone who needs information on the program should call 706-324-4663 or visit the website at http://www.nwcolumbus.org/.
