Valley man dies in trailer fire

An early morning trailer fire killed a 43-year-old Valley, Ala., man, Valley police report.
At about 2:40 a.m. Friday, officers of the Valley Police Department, Valley EMS, and East Alabama Fire Department, were called to a structure fire in the Hampton Trailer Park located at 1240 County Road 271. The trailer was fully involved in flames when units arrived.
Witnesses told officers that three people had made it out of the trailer but that there was still one person inside. Fire fighters were able to make entry into the trailer where they found the victim, Terrance Dodson, 43 years old of Valley. Dodson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
