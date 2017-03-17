Local outdoor recreational company looking for 90 seasonal employees

Need a summer job? Got a kid who needs a summer job?
A good place to start would be Whitewater Express, the Columbus and Phenix City company that operates guided raft tours on the Chattahoochee River as well as a zip line across the river.
The company is hiring about 90 seasonal employees as it ramps up for the summer operations, owner Dan Gilbert said Friday morning.
The company is looking for:
▪ Between 60-70 river guides to lead whitewater rafting trips. Job pays $25 per trip and guides can get between three and five trips a day. Job training in river techniques, customer service and river and community history.
▪ About 15 zip line operators. Job starts at $8 an hour. Job training takes a about a week.
▪ About 5 front desk employees to work in the Whitewater Express stores in Columbus and Phenix City. Job starts at $8 an hour.
The company, which also operates on the Ocoee River just across the Georgia state line in Tennessee, has about 50 similar jobs available at that store.
For information, call 706-321-4720.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments