Columbus Council approves $155,000 settlement in Trade Center lawsuit

The Columbus Council has approved a $155,000 settlement in a disability lawsuit filed against the Columbus Convention and Trade Center by a former employee.
Unetia Perry, an events coordinator, filed the lawsuit against the Columbus Consolidated Government in U.S. District Court, alleging violations of the Americans with Disability Act by the Trade Center.
City Councilors approved the settlement with a unanimous vote on Tuesday after going into executive session.
City Attorney Clifton Fay investigated the matter and recommended the settlement, according to the resolution. The settlement and release includes “any and all claims Ms. Perry may have against the Columbus Consolidated Government, including, but not limited to the lawsuit, and with the exception of her Worker’s Compensation claim that is not related to the lawsuit.”
The settlement comes 11 day after the resignation of David Bevans as the center’s executive director.
Bevans tendered his resignation on March 3 after six years at the Trade Center. He said his decision to leave was completely voluntary and that he wanted to move closer to relatives in North Carolina. The board accepted Bevan’s resignation after a lengthy executive session.
On Thursday, the Columbus Convention and Trade Authority hired retired executive director Larry Campbell as an interim consultant while board members search for a new executive director.
