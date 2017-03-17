Poorly poured pint raises ire of the Irish

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is getting blasted in social media for something that was likely not his fault – hoisting a pitiful pint of Guinness stout at a Friends of Ireland luncheon.
Ryan, in toasting Ireland and the Irish on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, raised a pint of the dark stout in a toast, but the creamy foam head one expects to see on such a pint was all but collapsed into a thin white line, leaving almost an inch of empty glass at the top.
The response on Twitter was swift and savage.
@NaomiOhReally $5 says he's trying to pass Diet Coke off as Guinness. It's a lepre-con— Joe Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) March 16, 2017
@NaomiOhReally We'd sling that straight back if we were served something as ghastly as that looks....disgusting— polly dymock (@pollsstar) March 16, 2017
@NaomiOhReally Looks like he drained the swamp into that glass.— Andy Cole (@ajcole180) March 16, 2017
There is actually a specific technique for properly pulling a pint of Guinness, and it makes a real difference, stout lovers insist.
So, in the interest of science, we ventured down Broadway to ask a bartender at Scruffy Murphy’s, an authentic Irish pub, to have that proper technique explained and demonstrated to us.
Bartender Courtney Locke said her father-in-law, who hails from Dublin, showed her the proper method. First, you pour the pint glass about three-quarters full, then let it sit for a few minutes. Only then do you complete the pour, making sure you have the proper amount of the foamy head at the top, and that the glass is absolutely full.
So if you order a pint of Guinness and the bartender says, “It may take a few minutes,” the proper response is, “Only if you do it right.”
There’s plenty going on at Scruffy Murphy’s and other Broadway pubs and on the median today.
Happy St. Patrick’s day, and cheers!
