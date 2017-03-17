Columbus police chief says ‘smaller-frame’ officers the reason for new guns

Officers in the Columbus Police Department aren’t as big as they used to be, and they need weapons that give them better control when firing.
That was the pitch made by Police Chief Ricky Boren at a recent Columbus Council meeting. Boren asked councilors to approve plans for the department to exchange its Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber weapons for an M&P 9mm model. He said the manufacturer has agreed to make a complete swap at no cost to the city.
“You know this is not the age of the 6-feet-5 police officers anymore, weighing 200 and 300 pounds,” he said. “We’re going to a smaller-framed officer in some cases; some weak-handed shooters, both male and female. And we’re seeing problems with the 45s on the range because of the power and the recoil of that weapon.”
Boren said it wouldn’t be the first time that Smith & Wesson has exchanged weapons with the department. He said officers began using Smith & Wesson 4586 automatics in 2007. Seven years later, they had problems with the internal mechanism of the weapon. The manufacturer agreed to an all-out exchange, switching the department to the M&P 45s, he said. In 2016, the department started having problems again, that time with high-usage weapons kept at the shooting range.
“We never had a failure on the street, but we did have some weapons that failed at the range,” Boren explained. He said Smith & Wesson returned and addressed the internal failures at that time.
Councilor Judy Thomas asked about other vendors. Boren said his administration met with GLOCK and Heckler & Koch before the first swap in 2014, but there were costs associated with making the exchange. He said Smith & Wesson agreed to not only swap the weapons, but also provide officers with brand new leather holsters, all at no cost to taxpayers.
Under the new arrangement, the manufacturer will exchange every gun in the department, said Boren. The holsters are interchangeable, which eliminates any added expense.
He said the 45s have an overall capacity of 10 rounds per magazine and one in the chamber, for a total of 31 rounds. The 9mm has an overall capacity of 17 rounds per magazine and one in the chamber, for a total of 52 rounds.
An ammo test was conducted comparing the two weapons, he said. The 9mm “has as much damage and penetration into gelatin containers that we have with the current 45s,” he added.
The department also videotaped people using the weapons on the shooting range, assessing wrist action as the weapon recoils in the hand of the shooter, as well as the amount of time that it takes the shooter to get back on target and fire another round. Boren said it took a lot less time to recover with the 9mm.
Council approved the Smith & Wesson gun exchange with a unanimous vote. Councilor Jerry “Pops” Barnes was absent.
Boren said the police department has firearm training scheduled for the spring. He hopes to have the new weapons available by that time, and then he’ll put them on the streets of Columbus.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
