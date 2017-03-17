Muscogee County high school declared ‘DRUMLine Live Band of the Year’

In an online voting contest among drumlines from three Muscogee County high schools, the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts and Drum Corp. International have declared Carver High School as the “2017 DRUMLine Live Band of the Year.”
The RiverCenter, which made the announcement Friday, will host the “DRUMLine Live” show March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The RiverCenter didn’t disclose the vote totals in its news release, but Carver prevailed over Columbus and Northside in the four-week contest, based on videos of the drumlines posted on the RiverCenter’s website and Facebook page.
As the winner, the Carver drumline receives:
▪ 50 tickets to the show.
▪ Exclusive time for a Q&A with the “DRUMLine Live” during the sound check.
▪ A presentation of the trophy on the RiverCenter stage.
▪ And a spot in the show, performing in front of hundreds of folks in the audience.
Carver band director Warren Williams said in the news release, “This is the best spring break gift I could receive! What a great chance for our students to work with the top talent in the field. We are so grateful to RiverCenter for giving us this opportunity.”
According to the news release, “DRUMLine Live” is recognized for “explosive beats and athleticism. … The show expands the marching band experience to audiences across the country with contemporary hip-hop, R&B, classic Motown and brass tradition.”
Discounted student tickets may be purchased for the March 24 performance by presenting a student ID at the RiverCenter’s box office, 900 Broadway, in downtown Columbus. Tickets are on sale Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Tickets also are available by phone at 706-256-3612 and online at www.rivercenter.org.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments