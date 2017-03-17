Famous comedian-ventriloquist to headline April show at Civic Center

Jeff Dunham, famous comedian and ventriloquist, will make a stop in Columbus on his “Perfectly Imbalanced” worldwide tour.
According to a press release from Personal Publicity, Dunham will host a show at the Columbus Civic Center on April 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are already on sale starting at $36 and going up to $54 on TicketMaster.
Dunham is currently on the second leg of the tour with 62 stops planned in the US, Canada and the UK, according to the release. He has previously played at Carnegie Hall and recently surpassed one million subscribers on YouTube.
“Over the past 46 years Dunham and his world famous characters; Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno have garnered numerous accolades; from being named Forbes' Celebrity 100 list of Most Powerful Entertainers, as well as setting the Guinness World Records for the ‘Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-Up Comedy Tour,’ to setting the record for viewership on Comedy Central,” according to the release.
Dunham is also stopping in Savannah on April 19 at the Martin Luther King Arena.
