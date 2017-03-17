This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | March 11 - March 17

1. Man shot during ‘Tickle Me Tuesday’ sues After 5 Sports Bar & Grill
More than a month after being shot during a “Tickle Me Tuesday” event, a Columbus man filed a lawsuit against After 5 Sports & Grill in early March accusing the owners of negligent security. Jason Hammonds of Columbus was dancing after the Jan. 24 comedy act at “Tickle Me Tuesday” when he heard a lot pop around 11:30 p.m. He said he immediately felt a pain in his leg, but he didn’t know it was a gunshot wound until later that night.
2. $25 million lawsuit filed against MCSD after body-slammed teen’s leg amputated
The mother of a 13-year-old boy who had his right leg amputated below the knee after allegedly being body slammed by a contracted behavioral specialist is seeking $25 million in damages and costs in a personal injury civil lawsuit against the Muscogee County School District and seven other defendants. Renee Tucker, the lawyer representing Montravious Thomas and his mother, Lawanda Thomas, filed the lawsuit Monday in Muscogee County State Court.
3. Shrimp Basket opens its doors to seafood lovers in Columbus
Shrimp Basket, the highly anticipated seafood restaurant based in Gulf Shores, Ala., has finally opened its doors to hungry Columbus-area residents. The eatery, located at 6073 Veterans Parkway, had been shooting to make its local debut in February, but construction and hiring pushed the process into March. It quietly opened Thursday morning with a photograph of its smiling staff and a simple Facebook message: “Today is the day. Columbus, Georgia — we are officially open for business!”
4. Saturday Night Live skit takes jab at Chattahoochee whitewater course
The Chattahoochee River whitewater course got an pop culture mention over the weekend during a Saturday Night Live skit featuring actors playing Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken. For the second consecutive week, actress Kate McKinnon did a less than flattering satire of the former Alabama senator. “I once took Al white-water rafting on the Chat-TA-Hoochee River and Al showed me Jew stuff,” McKinnon said in an overblown Southern dialect.
5. Bar fights leave one shot and another stabbed in neck with broken glass
Separate fights at two bars in Lee County, Ala., left one man shot in the hip and another stabbed in the neck with a glass bottle, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. A 26-year-old man was shot in the hip and taken to East Alabama Medical Center after a 3 a.m. CST shooting at the Rhythm and Blues Club in Valley. About 20 minutes later, deputies were called to the Del Ranch Bar and Grill near Smiths Station to check on a 37-year-old Hatchechubbee man who was struck in the head with a bottle and stabbed in the neck with broken glass.
