Kid Rock takes ‘shot’ at barbecue grills made in China

Detroit rocker Kid Rock has declared war —literally — on barbecue grills manufactured in China.
In a series of videos making the rounds on social media, Kid Rock is shooting and blowing up what he says are Chinese-made grills. The campaign comes as he has launched his own brand of grills, “American Badass,” named after one of his songs.
Unlike many of the grills on the market in the U.S., Kid Rock touts that is product is made in America.
In one video, a table-top grill is thrown into the air and Kid Rock shoots it out of the sky as if he is shooting skeet. In another, he uses a high-powered weapon to blow up another grill.
After shooting up one of the grills, Rock looks into the camera, still holding the gun, and says, “In your face, China.”
The news is of interest in Columbus because Char-Broil, a W.C. Bradley Co., subsidiary, is based here with its corporate headquarters and distribution center.
Char-Broil moved its production from Columbus to China, beginning in 2005. Prior to that, more than 2 million grills were made in the Columbus plant.
A new global headquarters building on Belfast Avenue is scheduled to be completed next month. That $4.1 million building is next to the distribution center and is space that was previously part the manufacturing plant.
Char-Broil had no comment Monday on the Kid Rock social media advertising campaign.
