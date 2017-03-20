Tickets for “Disney on Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment’ now on sale at Columbus Civic Center

“Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment’ is coming to Columbus and tickets are now on sale.
The ice show will be at the Columbus Civic Center April 27,28, 29 and 30.
There will be six performances.
The show will feature characters from popular Disney and Pixar films such as “The Little Mermaid,” “Cars,” “Toy Story,” and “Frozen.” Of course, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy will be around.
Disney on Ice is produced by Feld Entertainment.
Tickets are $17.50, $22.50, $32.50 and $52.50.
The Columbus Civic Center box office is open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Call 706-653-4460 for more information.
Go to the Columbus Civic Center Facebook page.
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.
To learn more about Disney on Ice visit www.disneyonice.com.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments