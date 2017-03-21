Peanut butter licking contest, Frisbee catching, hound hunt at Auburn’s ‘Bark in the Park’ Saturday

Do you think your dog could win a peanut butter licking contest?
How about a Frisbee catching competition?
Does your dog do a trick that would be voted the best by judges?
Do you think your pet would enjoy participating in the hound hunt which allows dogs to hunter Easter eggs filled with dog treats?
You can find out the answer to those questions and more at the “Bark in the Park,” an annual event hosted at Kiesel Park on Chadwick Lane in Auburn, Ala. Saturday.
The free event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST.
The contests and Doggie Olympics are hosted by the Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine.
There are a number of contests such as best costume, agility contest and fastest small and large dog which cost $2 to enter.
According to a story on the Auburn city website, the event includes a variety of vendors attending such as veterinarians, groomers, pet sitters and more.
The PetVet Animal Health Center will provide microchipping at the event.
In addition, there will be pet products on sale, dogs available for adoption, door prizes, face painting, a doggy photo booth and even five-minute pet portraits that can be purchase for owners to enjoy.
For more information on Bark in the Park, please visit http://www.auburnalabama.org/parks/ or contact Gabby Meredith, Community Programs Coordinator at 334-501-2946.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
