Water system failure leaves city Heritage Park high and dry

For the foreseeable future, the water feature that runs through a popular Columbus Historic District park will remain dry due to broken equipment.
Heritage Park, located at the corner of Broadway and Seventh Street, is a well-used event and photo backdrop, especially during wedding and prom seasons. A shallow water pool that runs through the length of the park from Broadway to Front Avenue has been dry for several months because the pump and filtration system have failed and need to be replaced, Historic Columbus Foundation Director of Planning and Programs Justin Krieg said on Tuesday.
The park, which pays homage to Columbus history, is owned by the city, but was funded and built by the foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes historic preservation, heritage education and heritage tourism.
The park will remain open.
Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder informed the Historic Columbus Foundation last week that the damage was significant and it would not be immediately repaired, Krieg said.
Historic Columbus has maintained involvement in the park since its inception in 1999. The organization has had a capital fund to maintain sculptures, signage and the water system in the park.
“There is not enough money in the capital fund and we are working with the city to address it,” Krieg said.
The cost of a replacement pump and filtration system has not been finalized, Krieg said. There have been issues with the water system for about a decade.
The park is rented at $300 a day for events, primarily weddings and reunions. The foundation handles the rentals and splits the revenue with the city.
The park tells the city’s history from the early days and the water feature is important because of the Chattahoochee River’s significance to Columbus.
The outdoor sculptures and historic elements of the park represent the textile, gristmill, brick and foundry industries involved in the growth and development of the area, as well as agriculture and forest products, dams and bridges, river trade and travel and Coca-Cola, according to the Historic Columbus Foundation website.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
