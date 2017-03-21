Phenix City Council approves $2.8 million to lure ‘anchor’ grocery

To attract more development to the south end of the city, the Phenix City Council agreed Tuesday to spend $2.8 million to lure a Montgomery-based grocer to a 22-acre development along Highway 431 South.
“You looking at something that will bring a return on the investment for the city,” said Steve Smith, finance director for the city. “We looked at this as a catalyst to open the area to development.”
During its 6 p.m. meeting at Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center, the council voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance to purchase $2.8 million in bonds to help develop a 39,000-square-foot building for Renfroe’s Market of Montgomery. Voting yes for the project were council members Arthur Day, Steve Bailey, Johnnie C. Robinson Jr. and Mayor Eddie Lowe. Council member R. Griff Gordy was absent.
Smith said the city has been working on the development in the area for almost six years and with the developer for about 18 months. The development is located near the Grand Reserve apartment complex in the area.
The developer will construct a shell of a building and lease it to the city. Money approved by the council will go toward providing heating and air conditioning, shelving and refrigeration equipment for the grocery store. When the store is completed, the city of Phenix City will lease the building to Renfroe’s Market.
Smith said the store is expected to generate $500,000 in sales tax revenue and pay $276,000 a year in rent to the city on the building. The rent will be used to pay the 10-year debt that will cost the city about $300,000 annually. There will be gas taxes and property taxes generated from the development as well.
The city has been struggling for years to get a commitment from an anchor store to come to Phenix City. “We are doing this as an incentive to bring this anchor store into the area which will then open up that entire corridor,” Smith said. “We are already getting calls looking at other sites adjacent and around the area.”
Because the ordinance was on first reading, council voted to suspend the rules to move forward with approval of the project without a second reading. Smith said that is the normal process for such projects. At least 40,000 additional square feet will be available for development after the grocery store is completed. The city is not involved in the rest of the development.
Smith said the store is expected to be completed before May 2018. The store is expected to employ up to 100 employees, similar to a Winn Dixie development in the city.
City Manager Wallace Hunter encouraged residents to stop by the city clerk’s office if they have questions on the project. He noted some posts on social media have spread inaccurate information. “People put false statements out there,” he said.
Lowe also gave residents in attendance an opportunity to question the council about the development, but no one stepped forward.
“There is nothing we are hiding,” he said after the vote. “Council is doing what it’s supposed to do to grow our tax base. At the end of the day, it’s about the money. “
In other action, the council agreed to spend $126,636.64 for four 2017 Chevrolet Tahoes from Donohoo Chevrolet. The pursuit vehicles will be used by the Phenix City Police Department.
