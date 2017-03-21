Phenix City Council approves $2.8 million to lure ‘anchor’ grocery

0:43 Cofounder of Columbus GA Rocks movement shares tips on painting rocks Pause

4:03 Former St. Francis doctor faces sexual assault charge

1:21 Columbus bus driver talks about his termination from Metra over horn issue

1:00 Video: Local baseball coach dies after wreck on Buena Vista Road

6:52 Raw Video: Man charged in death of David Pollard appears in Columbus Recorder's Court

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

1:08 Two more suspects in 5 Corner Lotto murder appear in Recorders Court

5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter

1:00 Photographer Jeremiah Ariaz previews new exhibit at CSU's ArtLab