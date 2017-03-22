Atlanta Rhythm Section to play in Phenix City

Atlanta Rhythm Section will perform at the Phenix City Amphitheater on Dillingham Street.
The show is scheduled for May 13 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale.
The rock and roll band, which has been performing for more than 30 years, is known for hit songs such as “So Into You,” “Spooky,” “Doraville,” “Imaginary Lover,” and “Neon Nites.”
The band’s style has been called similar to that of The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.
Tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 the night of the show.
For information, call 334-291-4719.
For tickets visit, https://phenixcityal.us/venue/phenix-city-amphitheater.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments