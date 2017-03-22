Where’s the corned beef? Deli Day is almost here

A Columbus tradition continues April 6.
Temple Israel’s Deli Day draws hundreds to the location on Wildwood Avenue every year to purchase a lunch consisting of a large corned beef sandwich, potato chips, cole slaw and beverage.
The cost of the lunch is $12 and for a little more cash one may purchase a home-baked dessert.
Some people eat inside the temple and some choose to enjoy a nice day at tables outside.
Many choose to take the food back to their office, bringing lunches back for co-workers.
Temple Israel will deliver to one location if 15 or more lunches are being purchased.
Money raised at the event is used for Temple Israel projects and also to support the Wynnton Neighborhood Network which feeds the needy. It also supports other local charities and initiatives to help soliders at Fort Benning.
The lunch is 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
For information or tickets call Debbie Anderson at 706-323-1617.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
