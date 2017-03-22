Former trade center employee’s seizure problems led to $155,000 settlement

The $155,000 settlement reached by the city and a former Columbus Convention & Trade Center employee stemmed from the woman’s request for extended leave because of seizures.
Unetia Perry, an events coordinator, filed the lawsuit against the Columbus Consolidated Government in U.S. District Court in fall 2015, alleging violations of the Americans with Disability Act by the trade center. The case was handled by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land.
According to court records obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer, Perry started working for the city in April 2007. On April 26, 2013, she was approved for and began taking Family and Medical Leave for a medical condition.
In December 2013, she had surgery, which resulted in seizures, according to the complaint. She asked her supervisors to work half-days, two days a week, until Dec. 17, 2013.
The city initially granted Perry’s request, according to the complaint, but she was unable to return immediately and requested leave for 60 days.
“Instead of granting Ms. Perry’s request, she received a letter from CCG on January 9, 2014, stating that her medical leave would be exhausted on January 10, 2014, and if she did not return to work, she would be terminated on January 20, 2014,” according to the complaint written by Cheryl B. Legare, an Atlanta based-attorney. “Ms Perry’s use of FMLA leave was miscalculated by CCG and she notified CCG of this miscalculation. Had the leave been calculated appropriately, Ms. Perry had leave remaining.”
Following the warning, Perry again requested an extension of her leave as well as permission to work from home. On Jan. 27, 2014, she received a certified letter from the city stating that she had been terminated on Jan. 21.
Perry filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on May 21, 2014, alleging “disability discrimination and retaliation for engaging in protected activity by requesting a reasonable accommodation.”
Perry tried re-applying for her job in September of that year, but didn’t get an interview.
The city “failed and refused to rehire Ms. Perry in retaliation for her use of FMLA leave and for filing a charge of discrimination with the ADA,” according to the complaint. “The effect of CCG’s above-stated actions has been to deprive Ms. Perry of employment opportunities, income in the form of wages, prospective employment benefits, including social security and other benefits to which she would have been entitled but for CCG’s illegal actions.”
Perry sought injunctive and declaratory relief; back pay and lost benefits; front pay or reinstatement to a full-time position with commensurate benefits; liquidated and punitive damages; as well as reimbursement for attorney’s fees and cost of litigation. Attorneys representing Perry requested a jury trial, which was eventually set for March 6, 2017.
On Jan. 15, 2016, the city responded to the complaint with a defense submitted by City Attorney Clifton Fay and attorneys from the Page Scrantom law firm. Among other things, they argued that all decisions related to Perry’s employment “were made in good faith, based on reasonable, lawful factors and justified by legitimate, non-discriminatory reasons.
“Defendant was acting at all times under color of state law in performance of its duties and is entitled to all state and federal constitutional, statutory, official and common law immunities that may be applicable to it with regard to federal and state claims asserted in this action, including but not limited to the 11th Amendment immunity and sovereign immunity.”
On Dec. 28, 2016, Land issued an order, stating that the city had failed to show that there was no “genuine factual dispute as to whether it failed to grant Perry a reasonable accommodation in violation of the ADA.” However, the city did demonstrate that no evidence existed for Perry’s retaliation claim, he wrote.
On Feb. 14, attorneys representing both parties notified the court that a settlement had been reached and the matter resolved.
On March 14, Columbus Council approved the $155,000 settlement at a regular meeting, following executive session.
Fay investigated the matter and recommended the settlement, according to the resolution. The settlement and release includes “any and all claims Ms. Perry may have against the Columbus Consolidated Government, including, but not limited to the lawsuit, and with the exception of her Worker’s Compensation claim that is not related to the lawsuit.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments