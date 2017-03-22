Local product is winner in 2017 Flavor of Georgia Contest

A product made locally, Midland Ghost White Pepper Sauce, won its category in the University of Georgia’s 2017 Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest.
There were 11 categories, and Midland Ghost White Pepper Sauce produced by 4Saucerers in Columbus won in the category of condiments and salsas.
It was a finalist along with Jake’s Reaper Pepper Relish from White, Ga., and Lauri Jo’s Peach Salsa from Norman Park, Ga.
The competition, sponsored by the UGA Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development, is considered the state’s premier testing ground for small, upstart food companies and time-tested products.
In a story by J. Merritt Melancon on the University of Georgia website, it was reported that the overall winner was Georgia Grinders Pecan Butter produced by Georgia Grinders Premium Nut Butters in Chamblee, Ga.
Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal was present in Atlanta to congratulate the winners.
According to the UGA report, Georgia Grinders also won first place in the miscellaneous category.
Overall, there were 117 entries in the competition.
The top beverage was Worryfree Tea from Biron Herbal Teas in Macon, Ga.
The best confection was Chocolate Covered Fried Peanut Cluster from West Foods Inc. in Edison, Ga.
For more information, visit www.midlandghost.com or www.news.uga.edu.
