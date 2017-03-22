Infantry Museum grand hall named for military, civic leader Carmen Cavezza

The most visible human link between Fort Benning and the city of Columbus over the past quarter century was honored Wednesday night at the National Infantry Museum when the building’s grand hall was named for retired Lt. Gen. Carmen Cavezza.
Cavezza, who after his military retirement held critical leadership roles in the Columbus political, educational and non-profit communities, played down the honor.
“This building is not here to honor generals,” Cavezza said. “It is here to honor soldiers.”
Cavezza recently retired from his volunteer role as chairman and chief executive officer of the National Infantry Museum Foundation, which operates the $110 million museum in south Columbus, touching the edge of Fort Benning.
A group of museum supporters and philanthropists – including attorney Cecil Cheves, retired W.C. Bradley Co. Chairman Steve Butler, orthopedic surgeon Carl Savory and others – pooled more than $4 million in donations and pledges to name the hall for Cavezza.
That money will be used to pay down the museum’s construction debt, something Cavezza pushed for diligently during his five years at the National Infantry Museum Foundation. The new gifts and pledges will reduce the museum’s uncovered debt to $2.5 million, foundation officials said.
Cavezza said he knew something was up when Butler, Savory and Cheves recently came to his home to tell him what they were going to do.
“I didn’t like it, because that’s not me,” Cavezza said.
It took some convincing, but Cheves said it was the right thing to do to honor Cavezza’s lifetime of service.
“It was evident to me from the beginning,” Cheves said. “We had put some funds together, and I suggested this was an opportunity to recognize Carmen. It is more than appropriate to name this room for him. It is appropriate to recognize the full measure Carmen contributed to this community through his military and civilian service.”
Cavezza, a native New Yorker who graduated from The Citadel, was a decorated Vietnam veteran who rose to the highest ranks of leadership during his 33-year military career.
Near the end of that military career, he served as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Infantry School at Fort Benning. Though he finished his career at Fort Lewis, Cavezza and his wife, Joyce, came back to Columbus to retire in the mid-1990s.
More than 250 people attended Wednesday’s event, causing Cavezza to point out they could be there all night because he had a story about nearly every one of them. By the time the reception was over, Cavezza was moved near tears as former Fort Benning Chief of Staff retired Col. John Fuller, former Columbus Mayor and retired Col. Bob Poydasheff and retired Columbus State President Frank Brown spoke of Cavezza’s character and accomplishments.
“Joyce hates it when I say this, but it is kind of like you are hearing your own obituary,” he said. “It is moving and kind of joyful.”
There was much talk of his military career, but the highlight was what Cavezza has done in the 23 years since his retirement. That is also what has entwined him with his adopted hometown. Cavezza’s service to the Columbus business, educational and military communities is well documented and stretches over nearly three decades.
He became executive director of Columbus ’96, the committee charged with planning and hosting the 1996 Olympic softball competition. After the Olympics, he became Columbus city manager. He left that role and became executive director of the Leadership Institute at Columbus State University’s Cunningham Center.
He also helped lead many of the city’s top civic organizations in volunteer roles, including the Rotary Club of Columbus and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.
Cavezza has received many of the community’s legacy honors, including the Jim Woodruff Jr. Memorial Award, which recognizes an outstanding business and civic leader, the Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award and the Service Above Self Award from the Rotary Club of Columbus. But this is the first time his name has been attached to something.
The museum’s grand hall on the bottom floor is used for large events and gatherings. Most recently, it was used for the memorial service of retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, who died last month and was buried on the Fort Benning main post cemetery.
“The museum is the perfect place for this recognition, because it connects the Army community at Fort Benning and the civilian community of Columbus, just as Gen. Cavezza has linked those two communities for the past 25 years,” said Cyndy Cerbin, the National Infantry Museum Foundation’s longtime director of communications and a former local television news director.
