Business owners clash with anti-smoking advocates at The Loft on Broadway

About 35 people gathered at The Loft on Broadway Wednesday to express their views about a proposed smoking ban being considered by Columbus Council.
The group mainly consisted of business owners and workers opposed to the proposed city ordinance. However, two health advocates were there to defend it. And some business representatives said they resented anti-smoking proponents forcing their views on other people.
Ross Horner, president of Uptown Columbus Inc. and the Business Improvement District, served as a mediator, encouraging the group to reach a compromise. Buddy Nelms, owner of The Loft and a supporter of the ordinance, hosted the event and provided free refreshments.
Also present were Columbus Councilors Judy Thomas, Walker Garrett, Bruce Huff, Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson, Skip Henderson and Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner-Pugh.
At one point, two local doctors on opposite sides of the debate sparred over the issue.
Dr. Joy Thomas, of Live Healthy Columbus, referenced an indoor air quality study conducted at local bars and restaurants four years ago. She said the results showed that workers were being exposed to hazardous levels of PM2.5, which is the biomarker for second hand smoke.
“... In 2017, we’re saying, we can’t have it both ways,” she said. “ We can’t move forward and stay the same. We have to protect the workers.”
Dr. Jay O’Neal, who spoke in opposition of the proposed ban, challenged Thomas’ conclusions, stating that he worked for the CDC when an air quality test was conducted in the city. He said that study found residual effects from Columbus being a mill town 100 years ago.
In response, Nicole Leth, work site coordinator for Breathe Easy Columbus, asked the businesses: “How many of you provide healthcare to your employees?”
A few indicated that they did. To those that didn’t, Leth said: “We now are paying for the healthcare of your employees when they are admitted with chronic disease to our healthcare facilities. We are all paying for that.”
Leth, a health professional said she and other anti-smoking advocates were willing to compromise on some of the provisions in the ordinance, and she hoped businesses would come around.
“If it were up to us, we would want things our way and that’s not reasonable,” she said. “So we have to talk about what the compromises areas are. We need to talk about wording. We need to talk about distance to door. That’s what we should be focusing on, where can people smoke.”
The gathering was a follow-up to a March 14 Columbus Council meeting where City Attorney Clifton Fay presented the first reading of a proposed city ordinance that would make Columbus a smoke-free city. After hearing from business owners opposed to the ban, councilors decided to extend the first reading to March 28 for more public input.
Turner-Pugh intervened at one point when the debate started getting contentious.
“Excuse me,” she said as opponents and supporters shouted at each other. “I got invited here to listen and I can’t hear two of you talking at the same time. And I’m not going to sit here with everybody yelling at each other.”
Opening the discussion, Horner said he had spoken to a lot of people associated with Uptown who were for and against the ordinance.
“I think everyone agrees that something should happen,” he said. “... This is about moving something forward for Columbus that makes sense. And I think we should go into it with at least that idea.”
Thomas told the group that councilors had already made a few changes to the ordinance and they are open to other suggestions.
“The proposal that you have there, if it doesn’t have draft stamped on there in big red letters it should have,” she said. “This is just the beginning. There is nothing in that ordinance that is set in stone.”
David Carson, of the Soho Bar and Grill on Milgen Road, was one of the first business owners to speak. He said people who patronize the nightclub know it’s a smoking environment and should have the choice. He said he refers customers who don’t want to be around second-hand smoke to The Loft of Martinis on Broadway.
“I don’t see why if we already have a state law in place, why Columbus needs to supersede that state law just for my benefit,” he said. “I really don’t need y’all’s help taking care of me.”
Travis Bryan is general manager of the 18th Amendment Cigar Shop. He said if the city wants to prohibit smoking in public places, that’s fine. But banning it in private businesses just goes too far.
“As the ordinance reads right now, if enacted as is, I would have the only smoking bar in this town; you know how much money I would make,” he said. “... I want money but I’m against it because it’s not fair. It’s about choice. This isn’t a damn police state around here.”
Other businesses represented at the meeting included the 18th Amendment Cigar Shop, Speakeasy restaurant, Crowne Hookah Restaurant and Lounge, and Nonic Bar and Kitchen. All were opposed to the ban in its current form.
O’Neal and other opponents referred to a 2010 smoke-free air ordinance in Savannah, which they said initially had a negative impact on businesses before it was revised. But Leth presented an economic impact evaluation from the Georgia Department of Public Health, which concluded: “The City of Savannah Smokefree Air Ordinance of 2010 had no impact on taxable sales revenue for bars and full-service restaurants in Chatham County after adjusting for time, seasonality, unemployment rate, and overall sales in all other sectors. These findings are consistent with numerous national and international studies documenting the neutral impact of smoke-free ordinances on restaurant and bar businesses.”
Thomas said there are now 11 cities in Georgia that completely ban smoking in restaurants and bars and 14 cities that allow limited smoking in bars and no smoking in most restaurants. In Columbus, she said about 31 businesses that are designated as bars, and would be the most impacted. Eight are in Uptown and most others are in South Columbus along Victory Drive and north along Veteran’s Parkway.
Towards the end of the meeting, Horner made a list of possible areas of compromise based on the conversation. One suggestion involved changing the ban on outdoor smoking from within 25 feet to within 10 feet of entrances, operable windows, and ventilation systems of enclosed areas where smoking is prohibited. Another suggestion was to allow smoking at establishments that only serve people 21 and up.
As owner of a smoke-free business, Nelms was the only business owner who spoke in favor of the ban, telling the group that it would be a step in the right direction for the city’s future. Yet, he was glad to see so many businesses engaged in the debate, he told the Ledger-Enquirer.
“It’s like the old day when everybody met at the tavern,” he said. “... We’re just doing it the old school way of people coming together in a comfortable setting so we can hear their concerns, and find a happy medium. Hopefully, we can move forward.”
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Columbus Proposed Smoke-free Air Ordinance
Under the proposed “Smoke-free Air Ordinance,” smoking would be prohibited in all enclosed public places, including restaurants, except for:
- Businesses with segregated smoking sections that have air handling systems installed prior to January 1, 2017
- Businesses that generate more than 50 percent food sales of total retail sales and furnish single or multi-stemmed instruments for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco or material legal for sale in the State of Georgia, whether known as a hookah or similar device.
Smoking would be banned in retail stores, except for retail tobacco stores and retail stores that sell products for use in electronic smoking devices, but where no secondhand smoke infiltrates into areas where smoking is prohibited.
The ordinance also would ban smoking in all enclosed areas of places of employment without exception and outdoor places within 25 feet of entrances, operable windows, and ventilation systems of enclosed areas where smoking is prohibited. Smoking also would be prohibited on all outdoor property adjacent to buildings owned, leased, or operated by or under the control of the city; also within 25 feet of outdoor seating or serving areas of restaurants and bars.
Comments