RiverCenter’s Drumline Live features performer from Columbus

For the first time since he has been performing with “Drumline Live” Isaiah “Ike” Ellis is going to be nervous.
That is because he will be performing in front of people who know him.
The talented 26-year-old drummer makes his home in Columbus, just a couple of blocks away from the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts where the musical will be presented Friday night.
Ellis has been touring with the show since January. Before that, the Atlanta native was teaching at East Columbus Magnet Academy.
This is not the first time he has toured with Drumline Live. He did it originally at 19, shortly after graduating from Martin Luther King Jr. High School.
He is thrilled to be involved again.
Ellis described Drumline Live as “loud and action-packed” and said it is more than just a show.
“It is an experience. We are going to make you get up and dance from the first note,” Ellis said.
He said ticket holders will not be watching a musical but will be “part of a musical.”
“It is a one of a kind show,” said Ellis, a graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
He said the show, which features a brass band as well as drummers, is not a copy of the popular movies.
There is no dialogue but there in an announcer who guides the audience and adds to the excitement.
“It is like a concert but it is not a concert,” he said.
People will learn about the culture of bands at historically black colleges and universities.
He recalled the first time he saw one, the performance of the Morris Brown College band left him “speechless.”
Asked why he likes playing the drums, he replied, “First of all, because I like making noise.”
He said he finds playing the drums a great stress reliever.
Asked when he began playing the drums, he smiled and said, “in the womb.”
“My mother played the drums,” he explained.
He said she was “amazed’ when she saw Drumline Live recently at Georgia Tech.
As for the tour, which heads to Florida after leaving here, he is enjoying it but the traveling “takes it toll.”
After the tour, Ellis is like to go back to teaching but is also planning something else.
“I want to do my own production,” he said and advised that people should be looking for it.
