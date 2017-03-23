Mayor Tomlinson: We continue to monitor activity at Foxy Lady Lounge

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said the city will continue to monitor the situation at Foxy Lady Lounge in the wake of a shooting that occurred there early Tuesday morning.
“We have looked into the Foxy Lady Lounge previously and were not able to take action at that time,” the Mayor said in a statement emailed to the Ledger-Enquirer. “We continue to monitor activity there and will look at the situation anew given recent activity.”
The shooting occurred 1:45 a.m. at 3023 Victory Drive. A man injured in the shooting was transported to Columbus Midtown Medical Center following the incident.
It came nine days after two men were injured in a shooting at Club Medallion on Midtown Drive. The incident occurred just before rap artist Moneybagg Yo was set to perform.
Following that shooting, Tomlinson said law enforcement officials were pulling incident reports on Club Medallion to determine if it had become a haven for criminal activity.
If so, the mayor said she would send a letter to club owners notifying them of the city's concerns. It would be similar to action taken in 2013 before the city shut down Club Majestic on Cusseta Road, she said.
“Currently, there is no update on the Medallion Club because the owner is voluntarily closing the establishment,” she wrote in the email Thursday.
The city shut down Club Majestic in 2013 after the fatal shooting of Charles Foster, a CSU student who was scheduled to graduate that spring. At the time, officials described the property as a public nuisance due to constant reports of violence and criminal activity. In January, city purchased the property in an effort to revitalize the area.
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
