Smoke in Columbus caused by Fort Benning fires

Smoke in parts of Columbus bothered people Thursday and had them wondering from where it was coming.
According to Fort Benning, several wildfires burning in the Juliet training areas were to blame.
The fires were started from military training activities.
The smoke from these wildfires affected the Sandhill Cantonment Area, the Custer Road Area, and Southeast Columbus. Strong easterly winds sent the smoke from the wildfires into these areas.
Some of the wildfires were along Upatoi Creek.
Martin Army Community Hospital was expected to experience some smoke Thursday night and Friday morning
Prescribed burns occurring in the surrounding areas on private property in Alabama and Georgia are also causing smoke.
